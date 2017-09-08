Sports briefs for Sept. 9.

Love Your Community Tennis Tournament and Fundraiser Sept. 9, postponed

The Tsuruta Tennis Tournament and Fundraiser in Hood River on Sept. 9 has been cancelled because of air quality. The community tennis doubles mixer tournament and a celebration of the resurfacing of the damaged courts was the plan this weekend, but has been reschedueled for Saturday, Sept. 30. For information about the event and its rescheduling, visit hoodrivertennistournament.eventbrite.com. Expect most events to not be rescheduled until after the fires in the Gorge are contained.

HRVHS junior cheer clinic Sept. 9, cancelled

The Hood River Valley High School cheerleaders have cancelled their junior cheerleading clinic on Saturday, Sept. 9. at the high school. The fires surrounding the Gorge are making it difficult for athletics to host events and until the fires are contained, make sure to check with organizers of events to see if anything has been cancelled or postponed. The junior cheer clinic hopes to reschedule this event for the upcoming winter season. The clinic will teach junior cheerleaders a cheer and a short dance; as well as basic cheer techniques. Those interested in this event can contact Lisa Ann Kawachi at lisakawachi@yahoo.com for more information about when and how to sign up for the clinic.

Hood River Hall of Fame Banquet cancelled

The 10th year of the Hood River Hall of Fame Banquet will be cancelled due to the fires in the Gorge. On Sept. 9, nine players and three teams were going to be inducted into the HRV Athletic Hall of Fame. However, they will now be recognized at a later date. The annual hat ceremony during halftime of a home HRVHS football game will now be moved to another date. Sept. 9 was the date of the banquet and induction of the 2017 hall of famers, and have also been cancelled. If you were planning to attend this event and want to know more about the cancellation, contact the HRVHS athletic department.

Upcoming HRV, Horizon home games

HRV football Sept. 8 is cancelled against Gresham. Multiple teams from HRVHS are in action at home next Tuesday, Sept. 12. Girls soccer begins the day with a game against Reynolds at Westside Elementary at 4:30 p.m. Then both the girls water polo and volleyball teams are set for 6:30 p.m. Water polo matches up against Sandy and volleyball opens league play against Pendleton. Tuesday night is capped off with boys water polo at 7:30 as they will also face Sandy. Dates and times are subject to change due to the fire in Cascade Locks.

Horizon’s next home soccer game isn’t until Sept. 22 when they will face Open Door Christian. Until then, they have games on the road against Trout Lake, Umpqua Valley Christian and Damascus Christian.