Socks for firefighters

To help meet what is a major need, Hood River News is collecting socks to give to firefighters battling the Eagle Creek-Indian Creek blaze.

Bring new pairs of heavy-duty socks in all adult sizes, ones that can be worn under work boots, by Friday at noon to Hood River News’ office, 419 State St.

The socks will be delivered to authorities with Unified Command, who will distribute them among the nearly 1,000 people responding to the fire.

Hood River News and Columbia Gorge Press offices are open Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.