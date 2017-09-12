Art to a storm zone

Just as Hurricane Irma bore down on the U.S. south Atlantic region on Friday, Hood River artist C.J. Rench, left, was preparing to send a massive sculpture to Jacksonville, Fla. “Entwined” weighs 3,800 pounds and stands 30 feet tall when installed. But when that happens is unknown, as Jacksonville suffered major storm damage Sunday and Monday. Rench, shown working with employee Ryan Cournoyer to adjust straps for loading at CJR Designs in Hood River, said Tuesday the truck was in South Carolina that morning. Rench’s employee Damon Millman will meet the truck in Florida and oversee installation at the Haskell Building in Jacksonville. See hoodrivernews.com/media for a video of Rench, Cournoyer and Millman at work.
