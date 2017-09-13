Boiled Water Order for Crystal Springs District Wednesday

Due to the possibility of unsafe water, the public is being directed to immediately start boiling all drinking water taken from the Crystal Springs Water District public water system. This includes water for drinking, making ice cubes, washing food, brushing teeth, or any other activity involving consumption of water.
"We have experienced a main line break in the Mount Hood area, which is affecting hundreds of customers. We have located the problem near Highway 35/Oregon Drive area, and are in the process of repairing it. Please be patient and we will update this notice, as we have more details. Sorry for the inconvenience," district staff said in a web post.
For updates, visit http://www.cswdhr.com/
Water should be brought to a full, rolling boil for at least five minutes to ensure that it is safe for consumption. Boiled water may be stored at room temperature or refrigerated in a closed container until needed. This order will remain in effect until further notice.
Those with questions should contact:
Crystal Springs Water District
PO Box 186
3006 Chevron Drive
Odell, OR, 97044-0186
Fax 541-354-1821
Phone: 541-354-1818
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment