City moves on changes to parking regulations

The City of Hood River is poised for what could be significant changes in what people need to pay for parking.

Not at the street meters, but at a policy level: regulations for off-street parking construction to be required of those developing commercial or residential properties, and the amount they must pay in lieu of creating off-street parking. The action stems from a pending proposal by Key Development for apartments at Fourth and State, but would be in effect city-wide.

In addition, the council committed to work closely with a group of downtown business owners who have come forth and demanded the city take a comprehensive look at resolving the problem of downtown parking.

Council instructed city staff Monday to bring it a resolution for consideration at its next meeting, Sept. 24, that would greatly reduce from $18,000 to $1,044 the amount developers would be required to pay per residential unit as “in lieu.” The resolution will stipulate that the $1,044 figure applies to those off-street spaces totaling half the number required in a new building — meaning the six-figure amount would be charged for all other spaces not built off-street.