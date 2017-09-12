Entertainment Update, Sept. 13 edition

Maryhill’s Music on the Terrace

Maryhill Winery features top northwest regional acts outside on the terrace most weekends, 1-5 p.m.

Sept. 16: Haley Johnson, singer-songwriter

Sept. 23: Kit Garoutte and Moe Dixon, folk, rock

Sept. 24: Nate Botsford, singer-songwriter

Sept. 30: Heather Keizur and Steve Christofferson, Jazz

Maryhill Winery, 9774 Hwy. 14, Goldendale, Wash.; 877-627-9445.

Free admission at Maryhill Museum Sept. 23

Maryhill Museum celebrates Smithsonian Institution Day Live!, Saturday, Sept. 23, an annual event created by Smithsonian Magazine. Participating museums, including Maryhill, give free admission to anyone presenting a Museum Day Live! ticket. Download a free ticke at smithsonianmag.com/museumday. Also happening at the museum on the same day (at 2 p.m.): Poet Shin Yu Pai discusses the history of artist-poet collaborations that can result when visual arts and poetry collide.

Tom Rawson plays Sept. 16

Critics say that Tom Rawson, a folksinger and storyteller from Orcas Island, Washington is the Northwest’s very own version of Pete Seeger. “Armed with longneck banjo and other weapons of mass delight, Tom plays Gospel to contemporary, profound to downright silly, and will have you singing, clapping, and laughing along all night.” Catch him on Saturday, Sept. 16, at Gorge Community Music. Tickets $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Gorge Community Music, 410 E. 2nd St. The Dalles, 541- 296-2900.

CGOA donates ‘Last 5 Years’ proceeds to firefighting efforts

The Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association would like to offer all Cascade Locks and Corbett fire evacuated residents, as well as area firefighters, a little relief from the fire with free attendance at their premiere show of the season, “The Last 5 Years” at the Bingen Theater in White Salmon, Washington. To further aid firefighting efforts, CGOA will also donate $2 from every adult ticket sold to county fire departments. The offer will apply to shows on September 14, 15 and 16. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m.

Terry Hanck at Double Mtn.

SQURL’s Blues brings the Terry Hanck Band to Double Mountain Brewery, Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 8-11 p.m. Hanck is a sought-after west-coast saxophone player who toured with the Elvin Bishop Band and is an award-winning songwriter and record producer. It’s a free show, but donations for the local firefighters/search and resuce fund will be accepted. Double Mountain Brewery, 8 Fourth St., Hood River; 541-387-0042.

Moe Dixon at St. Peters

Singer-songwriter Moe Dixon returns to Old St. Peter’s Landmark Church on Friday, Sept. 22. Doors open at 6:15 p.m., 7 p.m. show. Dixon specializes in finger-style and ragtime guitar, and his poetic songs and powerful vocals have garnered him a loyal northwest following. Tickets are $15 available in advance at Klindt’s Booksellers or at the door. Old St. Peter’s Landmark Church, Third and Lincoln streets, The Dalles.

Larry & Raven at White Buffalo

Guitarist, Larry Russ and vocalist, Raven play the White Buffalo on Thursday, Sept. 14, 6-8 p.m. “This local duo blends rich vocal harmonies, articulate rhythms, tasteful originals and dynamic arrangements bringing them great popularity in the Gorge.” White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5534.

‘Old Salt,’ more at Springhouse

Jojami Entertainment and Springhouse Cellar are pleased to present the 2017 Ruins Tuesday Music Series in Hood River. Admission is free and all-ages until 7 p.m., when it becomes $3 entry and 21-plus. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with a 6 p.m. start time for the opening act.

Sept. 12: Greenneck Daredevils (Gorge Newgrass) with Austin Quattlebaum

Sept. 19: Old Salt Union (Bluegrass) with Jess Clemons.

Springhouse Cellar, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.

