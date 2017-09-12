‘Gorge Grape Escape’ auction needs agents

The White Salmon Valley Education Foundation is calling on all “operatives.” Your mission is to attend the 2017 Gorge Grape Escape, and become an Agent of Opportunity.

The foundation’s annual fundraising event will be held Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Best Western Plus Hood River Inn.

Participants will navigate games of chance for an opportunity to win prizes. They will uncover fine food and regional wines, and try to secure top live auction items; the event supports local education.

The “Grape Escape Grand Raffle” will feature special items, and the live auction will offer getaways, art, experiences, and more. An auction preview will be available soon at www.the-gorge-grape.escape.com.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $60 per person or $110 per couple, and can be purchased at www.the-gorge-grape-escape.com.

All proceeds benefit the WSVEF and local schools.