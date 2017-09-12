Sports Briefs, Sept. 13 edition

Upcoming HRV games

After cancelling last Friday night’s home game against Gresham, the HRV football team hopes to be back on the field Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. as Ridgeview will come to town if the air quality is better. If it’s not, there are two other options in place to play this game. The team will either travel to Portland Friday night or Saturday.

On Sept. 14, volleyball will play a non-league game against Columbia (White Salmon) at home at 6:30 p.m.

Boys and girls soccer weren’t able to play last week, but they’re home on Sept. 14 and 16. The boys will play Wilsonville High School at 4:30 p.m. at Westside Elementary on Sept. 14. Two days later the boys and girls will go up against Hillsboro, a game that was rescheduled due to last week’s air quality conditions. The boys will play at noon and the girls at 2:30 p.m., both games will be at Henderson Stadium.

Sandy’s water polo team will invite Hood River on Sept. 12 to Clackamas County as both the Eagles boys and girls will be in action. The girls team will play at 6:30 p.m. and the boys end the night with their game at 7:30. On Sept.14 both teams travel to Reynolds. Water polo will make up their home game against David Douglas on Sept. 27, a day before another reschedueled game at Sam Barlow.

HRVHS Athletic Hall of Fame rescheduled

The 2017 HRVHS Athletics Hall of Fame has been rescheduled for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 20 -21. The event was supposed to take place on Sept. 8 at HRV’s home football game against Gresham with an awards banquet the following day, but because of the air quality it had to be rescheduled.

Now the event will kick off during halftime of the home football game against Mountain View on Oct. 20 with the annual hat ceremony. The golf tournament on Oct. 21 is still to be determined, but the awards banquet will be held at Hood River Valley High School in the Commons at 6 p.m. with a social following at a site to be determined. Please RSVP to the HRVHS Athletic department.

Tennis tournament and celebration rescheduled for Saturday Sept. 30

Join others at Tsuruta Tennis Courts in Hood River on Sept. 30 from 3-8 p.m. for a fun-filled community tennis doubles mixer tournament and celebrate the resurfacing of the damaged court. Sign up and score points as an individual in this fun mix-and-match, round-robin-style doubles tournament. Proceeds go toward maintaining the community tennis courts. Registration includes tournament entry and prizes, as well as food and drinks during the end-of-tournament party. For information and registration, visit hoodrivertennistournament.eventbrite.com.