Boil water advisory for all Crystal Springs Water District

Updated Information: All of Crystal Springs Water District is under a boil water advisory. This means boil your water. Do not consume raw tap water. This expands the alert that was issued yesterday. Questions should be directed to the Crystal Springs Water District at 541-354-1818.

Distrito de Agua Crystal Springs: Alerta de Hervir el Agua

Información actualizada: Todo el Distrito de Agua de Crystal Springs está bajo un aviso de hervir el agua. Esto significa hervir el agua. No beba agua del grifo sin procesar. Esto amplía la alerta que fue emitida el 9/13/2017. Llamar: Al 541-354-1818 para más información.