Hops Fest rescheduled to Oct. 7

The Hood River County Chamber of Commerce has announced that it is moving the 2017 Hood River Hops Fest to Saturday, Oct. 7. The annual festival was originally scheduled for Sept. 23.

The change is due to the ongoing closure of Interstate 84 and firefighting activity around the Eagle Creek fire. Although Hood River is currently accessible via WA-14 and Highways 26 and 35, I-84 is the most commonly used route for out-of-town visitors. Parts of Hood River County are also currently under a Level 2 evacuation warning, with residents being advised to be ready to evacuate.



“We want the Hood River Hops Fest experience to be optimal, and we think giving firefighters and the Oregon Department of Transportation a couple more weeks before we draw a large number of visitors to the area for this event is the best course of action,” said Mike Glover, President/CEO of the Hood River County Chamber of Commerce. “Come October, we are looking forward to welcoming beer lovers to Hood River, and we invite people to make a long weekend of it and support local restaurants, hotels, museums, orchards, and other businesses, which have been greatly impacted by the fire.”

While the Hops Fest is rescheduled, the Hood River County Chamber of Commerce wants to remind residents and visitors that Hood River businesses are open and "greatly appreciate patronage now more than ever."

For more information on the Hood River Hops Fest, including the 2017 brewery lineup, visit hoodriver.org/hops-fest/