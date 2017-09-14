Breaking News

Boil water advisory for all Crystal Springs Water District September 14, 2017

HR Police: Caller reported firework use before Tuesday fire

As of Thursday, September 14, 2017

A fire burned on Indian Creek Trail between Third and Fifth streets, just south of Pine, on Sept. 12 at about 10:29 p.m. Local, state and federal fire crews helped in fighting the blaze.

Photo by Mike Stroud

Hood River Fire Captain Manuel Irusta estimated the fire to be less than two acres in size. Irusta stated the fire was burning just below the trail and extended about 100 feet down toward the drainage. Officers and deputies from the Hood River Police Department and Hood River County Sheriff’s Office notified nearby residents of the fire, but there were no evacuations.

Police say the exact cause of the fire is unknown. However, a citizen called to report multiple juveniles in a dark colored pickup truck had stopped near Horizon Christian School on Pacific Avenue on the Heights and shot off aerial fireworks. This call was made approximately five minutes before the fire was reported.

If anyone has information as to the cause of the fire please contact the Hood River Police Department Detective Anthony Frasier at 541-387-5257.

