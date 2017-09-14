HRCSD to close early Sept. 14

Just In: The Hood River County School District is releasing all students two hours early today, Thursday, Sept. 14, due to worsening air quality conditions. Elementary students will be released at 12:10 p.m., middle school at 1:25 p.m., and high school at 1:10 p.m. Preschool and Primetime will remain open until all students are picked up. Additionally, all school district and Community Education after school activities are canceled.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment