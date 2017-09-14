HRCSD to close early Sept. 14

Just In: The Hood River County School District is releasing all students two hours early today, Thursday, Sept. 14, due to worsening air quality conditions. Elementary students will be released at 12:10 p.m., middle school at 1:25 p.m., and high school at 1:10 p.m. Preschool and Primetime will remain open until all students are picked up. Additionally, all school district and Community Education after school activities are canceled.