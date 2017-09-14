Red Cross shelter moves to Hood River

The local American Red Cross in Oregon and southwest Washington continues to help people evacuated from their homes because of the Eagle Creek Fire.

Due to ongoing fire activity and at the request of Hood River County, the Red Cross will be relocating its Stevenson shelter to Hood River Assembly of God church, 979 Tucker Rd., Hood River.

Red Cross responders are currently operating two wildfire relief shelters and providing food, water, shelter, health services and emotional support for evacuees.

As of yesterday, the Red Cross had distributed approximately 10,830 meals and snacks at the two shelters since the start of the relief operation on Sept. 3. Approximately 5,047 meals and snacks have been served at the Multnomah County shelter and approximately 5,783 meals and snacks have been served at the Hood River County shelter.

SHELTER RELOCATION

The shelter located at Skamania County Fairgrounds Hedgewald Center in Stevenson is being relocated to the Hood River Assembly of God, located at 979 Tucker Rd., Hood River after dinner this evening. All services available at the Red Cross shelter at the Skamania County Fairgrounds will be available to evacuees at the new shelter location, including pet sheltering assistance. Evacuee RVs may park at Hood River Port Lot 1, 1000 E. Port Marina Dr., Hood River, free of charge.

RELIEF SHELTERS

-As of last night, approximately 45 people were assisted at the Red Cross shelter located in Multnomah County.

-As of last night, approximately 60 people were assisted at the Red Cross shelter located in Hood River County.

How to Help Relief Efforts:

Donations: People interested in helping Red Cross relief efforts are asked to please make a financial donation to the American Red Cross at redcross.org, by calling 1-800-RED CROSS. Financial donations allow the Red Cross to be flexible in the help we deliver and ensure that we can provide what disaster victims need most during a relief operation.

Wildfire Relief: you can designate your donation to the "Local Red Cross." Call 503-528-5634 to make a financial donation specifically to "Oregon Wildfires."

In-Kind Donations: the American Red Cross may accept large quantities of solicited in-kind products or services to support relief efforts. To inquire about in-kind donations in bulk, call 503-528-5634.