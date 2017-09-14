Sheriff’s office draws new evacuation boundaries

After careful consideration by fire incident commanders and the Hood River County Sheriff's Office, the following changes are being made to Evacuation Levels:

Zones A5 and A6 are being placed on Level Two evacuation notices.

Adding in the current Level Two zone of A4b, the new boundaries for Level Two will be defined as follows: The northern boundary will be the Columbia River, and the southern boundary will be the south end of Collins Road in Dee. The eastern boundary runs south from 430 Country Club and follows Country Club down to Reed Road, then runs overland due south to Hwy. 281, continuing along 281 to milepost 12.5, then following the Middle Fork of the Hood River until it comes parallel with the south end of Collins Road. The western boundary includes the Kinglsey Reservoir area.

Zones A7, B4, B5, B6 and B7 are now being placed on Level One evacuation notice.

A7: The northern boundary of this zone begins at the intersection of Highway 281 (Dee Highway) and the Middle Fork of the Hood River (Milepost 12.5) and runs down to the south end of Collins Road in Dee. The southern boundary follows Laurance Lake Road from Clear Creek Road out past Laurance Lake. The eastern boundary follows 281 south to Clear Creek and then south to Laurance Lake.

B4: The northern boundary of this zone is the Columbia River and the southern boundary is Belmont Drive. The eastern boundary is Rand Road running down to the May Street intersection. The line then continues due south until it reaches Belmont Drive in the 2600 Block area. The western boundary is Country Club Road.

B5: The northern boundary of this zone uses Belmont, Brookside and Elliot. The southern boundary uses Barrett Drive, running on a straight line through Tucker Road, all the way to the Hood River. The Hood River is the eastern boundary, and Country Club Road is the western boundary.

B6: The northern boundary of this zone uses Barrett Drive running east-west from Country Club to the Hood River. The southern-eastern boundary follows the Hood River until it reaches Highway 281 (Dee Highway), then follows 281 until Summit Drive. The Hood River is the eastern boundary, and the western boundary is defined by Country Club, beginning at the Barrett intersection, then following it south to Reed Road, then following that line due south until it intersects with 281 at Summit.

B7: The north-western boundary of this zone begins at the Highway 281 (Dee Highway) and Highway 282 (Odell Highway) junction and follows 281 down to mile post 10.5. The southern boundary follows a straight line east-west using Central Vale Drive. The eastern boundary follows Highway 282 (Odell Highway) until it reaches Straight Hill Road, south to Massee Grade, then intersecting with Highway 35 until Central Vale Drive.

The Cascade Locks area remains at Level Two notice, and the A4a zone running along the I-84 corridor from Exit 47 to Exit 56 remains at Level Three.

The decision to make these changes was based on a series of spot fires and uphill runs that originated in Herman Creek and resulted in the fire becoming established on the ridges east of Gorton Creek and Shellrock Mountain. Firefighters continue to work on strengthening established containment lines, and will be out patrolling and looking for opportunities to prep around structures.

The Hood River County Sheriff's Office would like to remind all affected residents that Level Two means "Be Set" to leave at a moment's notice. Level One means "Be Ready" for the possibility of evacuation. This updated information is available on hoodriversheriff.com and on the Hood River Sheriff Facebook and Twitter pages. All of those sources will have a link to the Interactive Web Map where you can enter your address to see what level you may be under.

The evacuation info recorded lines are 541-399-8022 (English) and 541-399-8023 (Spanish).

MAP LINKS:

www.flashalertnewswire.net/images/news/2017-09/1816/107939/NOTIFICATION_ZONE_B4_B5_B6.pdf

www.flashalertnewswire.net/images/news/2017-09/1816/107939/NOTIFICATION_ZONE_A6_A7.pdf

www.flashalertnewswire.net/images/news/2017-09/1816/107939/NOTIFICATION_ZONE_A5_B6_B7.pdf