Death notices for Sept. 16 edition: Hazel Davis and Lyle Brittain

Hazel Davis
Hazel Frances Davis, age 78, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home Sept. 12, 2017. Spencer Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Lyle Brittain
Lyle Coleman Brittain, age 87, a resident of Tygh Valley, Ore., passed away Sept. 6, 2017, at a local hospital. Spencer Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
