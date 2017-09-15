0

Death notices for Sept. 16 edition: Hazel Davis and Lyle Brittain

As of Friday, September 15, 2017

Hazel Davis

Hazel Frances Davis, age 78, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home Sept. 12, 2017. Spencer Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Lyle Brittain

Lyle Coleman Brittain, age 87, a resident of Tygh Valley, Ore., passed away Sept. 6, 2017, at a local hospital. Spencer Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)