Service announcement for Sept. 16 edition: Maria Delgado-Flores

Maria Delgado-Flores

Maria Guadalupe Delgado-Flores passed away Sept. 2, 2017, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She was born Aug. 31, 1931, and was 86 years of age at the time of her passing. Services will take place at 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

•

Maria Guadalupe Delgado-Flores falleció el 2 de Septiembre del 2017 en el Centro Medico de Providence St. Vincent en Portland. Maria nació el 31 de Agosto del 1931 y tenía 86 años de edad cuando falleció. Los servicios funerarios se llevaran a cabo Lunes, el día 18 de Septiembre a las 4 p.m. en la iglesia Católica de St. Mary’s 1501 Belmont Ave.