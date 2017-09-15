‘Boot Scootin’ Boogie Ball’ Oct. 7

Columbia Gorge Discovery Center hosts the annual “A Vintage Evening: Boot Scootin’ Boogie Ball” auction and fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 7. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., beef burgundy dinner starts 6:30 p.m. and the live auction kicks off at 7:10 p.m. The museum is located at 5000 Discovery Drive in The Dalles. Tickets are $45 per person or $400 per table for 10. This is a 21 and older event.

•

Call 541-296-8600 x 201 or visit www. gorgediscovery.org for more information.