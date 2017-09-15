Church News: Hood River Church of Christ welcomes new evangelist

The Hood River Church of Christ announces G.W. Cliver as its new Evangelist. Cliver will be responsible for, but not limited to, teaching, evangelizing and aiding the elders with the spiritual life of the church and community.

According to a press release, Cliver just returned from mission work in Russia and was the pulpit minister in Delaware for nine years prior to that. Born and raised in Texas, he not only teaches Bible and life application, but has an extensive background in business, which makes it easy for him to talk to people.

“I am thrilled to be here to work with this great group of faithful Christians and serve this wonderful church in a truly beautiful area,” he said. “I believe God will do new and remarkable things here in the near future through our church. My wife and I have been so warmly received and feel that we have a great new family here.”

“Hood River Church of Christ has served the Hood River community for nearly 100 years, faithfully for God,” said a press release. “Not only do we have a close-knit group, but we are pleased to welcome the many visitors who come and worship God as He has commanded.”

The church is open to all.

‘Wild Edge of Sorrow’ at Riverside

Community members are invited to join in the study and exploration of a new, powerful and provocative book, “The Wild Edge of Sorrow: Rituals of Renewal and the Sacred Work of Grief,” by Francis Weller.

The “Wild Edge of Sorrow” series will take place in downtown Hood River at Riverside Community Church, United Church of Christ, on Sunday mornings from 9-10:10 a.m. beginning Sept. 17.

The series will take an interactive and engaging look at Weller’s invitation to learn the art of grieving and to welcome, rather than fear, the pain of loss, states a press release.

“These gatherings will be especially meaningful to those who have experienced loss, those who mourn the ongoing destruction of our planet, and those who seek to live and love more fully in these challenging times” said Riverside Pastor Rev. Vicky Stifter.



For further information, contact 541-386-1412 or vsitfter@gorge.net.