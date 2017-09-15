Gorge Fruit & Craft Fair returns to Odell Oct. 21-22

The annual Gorge Fruit and Craft Fair comes to the Hood River County Fairgrounds Oct. 21-22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Admission and parking are free.

The fruit and craft fair celebrates the people and products of the Columbia River Gorge — and only the Gorge — and features arts and crafts, gourmet food products, fresh Hood River County fruit, flowers, baked goods, local wines, jewelry, furniture, soft goods and more.

All items are grown, made, or crafted in the four counties in Oregon and Washington that make up the central Columbia River Gorge.

Other activities include the Odell Garden Club’s annual autumn flower show and sale in the Floral building, the Hood River Art Club’s gallery-style show and sale, and a Special Olympics fundraiser. FFA club members will have barbecue for sale, and the fair kitchen will also be open.

A Ranch Sorting competition will take place on Saturday, steps away from the fair, beginning at 1 p.m. Admission is free. In this Western-style equestrian sport, two riders work together — and against the clock--to cut the correct cattle from a herd and drive them into a pen. In case of rain, look for it in the big livestock barn.

The Gorge Fruit and Craft Fair is one of the Hood River Valley’s special autumn events. Allow plenty of time to tour the valley and enjoy the sights and the bounty. It's the perfect way to enjoy the season.

For more information about the 2017 Gorge Fruit and Craft Fair, check the Hood River County Fairgrounds website at www.hoodriverfair.org, the fairgrounds’ Facebook page, or call the fair office, at 541-354-2865.