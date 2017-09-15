Hood River County holds Energy Plan meetings

Through a series of town hall meetings, Hood River County invites the public to learn about and provide insights into a countywide Energy Plan that charts a course for the future.

Hood River County and six partner organizations involved in the development of the Hood River Energy Plan invite the public to attend a series of town hall meetings scheduled for this fall in Hood River, Odell and Cascade Locks.

The Hood River Energy Plan, which is under development and has not yet been recognized by local governing bodies, creates a blueprint to help the community increase investment in energy efficiency and renewable energy projects, achieve energy generation control, stability and price security, and provide key services in the event of emergency.

If adopted, the plan could help the region save on energy costs, become more resilient to rising prices and natural disasters, and create significant environmental and public health benefits.

"Energy use is our community's biggest cost and biggest impact on the environment," said Becky Brun, Hood River city councilor and co-chair of the Hood River County Energy Plan Steering Committee. "Hood River, along with hundreds of communities across the U.S. recognize that strategic energy planning is critical for our future. It helps ensure reliable power, economic benefits and a healthier environment now and for future residents."

Before the Hood River Energy Plan is considered for adoption by local governing boards, the public will have three opportunities to learn more about the plan's goals and strategies, answer questions, and contribute ideas:

• Hood River, Fire Station, 1785 Meyer Parkway, on Wednesday, Sept. 27 from 7-8 p.m.

• Mid Valley Elementary cafeteria, 3686 Davis Drive, Odell, on Wednesday Oct. 11 from 7-8 p.m.

• Cascade Locks Elementary meeting room, 300 SW WaNaPa, on Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 7-8 p.m.

For more information, contact Marla Harvey at marla.harvey@co.hood-river.or.us or visit tinyurl.com/ydxb95ub.

The development of the Hood River Energy Plan has been made possible by the hiring of Marla Harvey, Hood River energy and sustainability coordinator. Harvey is a RARE AmeriCorps intern funded by seven local partners including the City of Hood River, the County of Hood River, the City of Cascade Locks, the Port of Cascade Locks, the Port of Hood River, Energy Trust of Oregon, and the Ford Family Foundation.