Introduction to geocaching meeting Sept. 30 in Parkdale

Are you new to geocaching? Have you been geocaching awhile but want to pick up additional tips? Are you an experienced geocacher who is willing to share knowledge and team up with beginners to lend a hand?

The Old Parkdale Inn Bed and Breakfast, 4932 Baseline Drive, Parkdale, will host an informational meeting on geocaching Saturday, Sept. 30 from 12:30-2 p.m. All are welcome.

“We hope to have plenty of beginners looking to delve into the world of geocaching,” said Mary Pellegrini, Old Parkdale Inn owner. “We also hope to have some experienced cachers willing to team up with the new folks and help them navigate to the seven caches within a half mile of the event location. We’d also appreciate if experienced cachers could bring an extra GPS receiver for new folks to borrow if they don’t have one of their own.”

On the agenda: An intro to geocaching, how to get started and how to set up an account on geocaching.com, how to find and how to hide a geocache, and how to log a find.

Bring your GPS receiver if you have one, as well as your laptop, Pellegrini said.

“We have wireless at the event,” she said. “It might also help if folks can bring some extension cords and power strips.”

To RSVP, register at geocaching.com (GC7C6YN) or by contacting Pellegrini at parkdale2003@gmail.com or 541-490-9538.