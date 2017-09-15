Kegler's Corner: Fall Leagues Begin

Fall league action has begun at Hood River’s tenpin palace, venerable Orchard Lanes. There’s nothing quite like the little, friendly competition that leagues provide. When there is a little on the line we tend to do better.

Starring in our first week of pin wars was Randy Tumlinson, who stirred the sticks big-time in the Monday night Industrial league, finishing up with a nifty scratch 708 series. Folks, that’s some mighty fine bowling. A score that tops the magical 700 barrier is and always has been something to be proud of! Randy was a whopping 177 pins over his average for the session.

The talented mother and daughter duo of Nancy Asai and Ciena Brittle also started like gangbusters, as they usually do. This family can bowl! Nancy racked up a spiffy scratch 259 game and 615 series in the ladies Tuesday morning Workshirkers league. She is and has been one of our top bowlers for as long as we can remember. Ciena pummeled the pins to the tune of a slick scratch 222 game and 601 series in the high powered and fast paced Wednesday night Fraternal league. Young Ciena has all the tools to be one of the best bowlers in the state, so we expect even bigger things from her this season. Nevertheless, a scratch 600 series mark is outstanding.

As we have always done, league reports will highlight top scratch scores including men’s games 235 and over plus 650 series and better. Seniors and ladies 200 games and over plus 600 series and better will be featured too. Good bowling everybody!

League Reports (high scratch scores):

Monday evening Industrial league: Randy Tumlinson, 260, 246 games and 708 series; Kevin Harris, 665 series; Lynn Spellman, 267 game and 664 series.

Tuesday morning ladies Workshirkers league: Nancy Asai, 259 game and 615 series.

Wednesday afternoon Senior Colts & Fillies league: Lynn Spellman, 237, 209 games and 629 series; Mick Sherrell, 238, 210 games and 618 series; Ken Kramer, 241 game; Verna Smith, 202 game; Quinton Cox, 201 game; Ron Baumsteiger, 200 game.

Wednesday night Fraternal league: Jeff Miller, 257, 248 games and 674 series; Bryan Mason, 249 game and 662 series; Ciena Brittle, 222 game and 601 series; Lynn Spellman, 267 game; Patrick Olson, 236 game; Bernie Keys, 202 and 201 games.

Thursday afternoon Senior Lads & Lassies league: Ken Ingram, 212 game and 565 series; Joyce Hert, 167 game and 444 series; George Buck, 204 game; Jolene Randall, 167 game.