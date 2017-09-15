Saddle Club hosts annual spaghetti feed Sept. 22, thanks community for support

The Hood River Saddle Club will host its annual spaghetti feed, a fundraiser for the Mt. Hood Pony Club and scholarships for high school seniors, on Friday, Sept. 22 from 5-8 p.m. at the club, located at the corner of Country Club and Belmont. Enjoy all-you-can-eat spaghetti, garlic bread, salad, beverage and dessert. Adult tickets are $10, and children ages 6-12 are $5.

For more information, contact Helen Hansen at 541-386-5913.

•

Hood River Saddle Club sends kudos and gratitude to generous individuals and businesses for their support of the club's two-day horse "de-spooking" clinic. “Our thanks to Tedi Paasch for the use of her superb equine facility, Ron and Linne Dodge and Hood River Distillers for delightful participant gift bags, Rosauers for deli meat, cheese and veggie trays, Pine Street Bakery for sandwich rolls, Carin Agren and Ground Coffee Shop for coffee, ice and snacks, and John Laptad for outstanding photography,” writes Betty Osborne. “Trainer Bill Richey's expertise delivered an exceptional, challenging growth experience for both horse and rider, packed with fun all the way. Thanks to all for contributing to the success of an outstanding learning opportunity. Your generosity is greatly appreciated!”

•

Established in the 1940s, the Hood River Saddle Club helps maintain public facilities for horse-related activities for all ages of riders by keeping trails open and club grounds available.