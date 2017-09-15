Smithsonian’s ‘Museum Day Live!’ celebrated at local museums

Enjoy free admission for two on Saturday, Sept. 23 to Columbia Gorge Discovery Center or Fort Dalles Museum as part of Smithsonian magazine’s 13th annual “Museum Day Live!” when you present a ticket downloaded from Smithsonian.com/museumday.

Each ticket grants the ticketholder and one guest free access to any one participating museum on Sept. 23. One ticket is permitted per email address. You must print your ticket and present it to receive your free admission or have it accessible on your mobile device.

The Smithsonian Institution is the world’s largest museum and research complex consisting of 19 museums and galleries, the National Zoological Park and nine research facilities. Approximately 30 million people from around the world visit the museums annually.

Museums in all 50 states have signed up to participate in “Museum Day Live!” It is the largest event of its kind, with over 1,400 museums are expected to participate this year.

For more information, please visit Smithsonian.com/museumday to learn more and download a “Museum Day Live!” ticket.

•

Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum is the official interpretive center for the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area. The Discovery Center is located off I-84 exit 82, at 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles. The museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 541-296-8600 ext. 201, or visit www.gorgediscovery.org.



Fort Dalles Museum is located at 500 W. 15th St. and Garrison St., The Dalles. For more information, call 541-296-4547 or visit fortdallesmuseum.org.