Sports briefs for Sept. 16 edition

Upcoming HRV games

After cancelling last Friday’s home football game against Gresham, HRV had to cancel another home game this Friday, Sept. 15 against Ridgeview. However, the team will travel to Portland Friday night to play the game. With the two early home game cancellations, this leaves HRV with only two homes games remaining in the season: homecoming and senior night.

On Sept. 16, volleyball will travel to Century High School for a weekend tournament against 5A competition. Their next home game will be Tuesday, Sept. 19 against the Hermiston Bulldogs.

Boys and girls soccer weren’t able to play home games this week and have rescheduled this weekend’s home doubleheader for Sept. 23 at Henderson Stadium, times TBD. Next home game for the boys is Sept. 19 against La Salle Prep. For the girls, their next home game is against Sam Barlow on Sept. 21.

On Sept. 20, Cross Country will host their annual Hood River “Skip Sparks” XC Festival.

Boys and Girls water polo will be back home on Sept. 21 against Gresham after they played in three road games this past week. Girls start time is 6:30 p.m., boys at 7:30 p.m.

HRVHS Athletic Hall of Fame rescheduled

The 2017 HRVHS Athletics Hall of Fame has been rescheduled for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 20-21. The event was supposed to take place on Sept. 8 at HRV’s home football game against Gresham with an award banquet the following day, but because of poor air quality, it had to be rescheduled.

Now the event will kick off during halftime of the home football game against Mountain View on Oct. 20 with the annual hat ceremony. The golf tournament on Oct. 21 is yet to be determined, but the awards banquet will be held at Hood River Valley High School in the Commons at 6 p.m. with a social following at a site to be determined. Please RSVP to the HRVHS Athletic department.

Tennis tournament rescheduled for Sept. 30

The fifth annual Love Your Community Tennis Courts fundraiser will be held at the Tsuruta Tennis Courts in Hood River on Sept. 30 from 3-8 p.m. The event features a doubles mixer tournament and will celebrate the resurfacing of the damaged court. Sign up and score points as an individual in this mix-and-match, round-robin-style tournament. Proceeds go toward maintaining the community tennis courts.

Registration includes tournament entry and prizes, as well as food and drinks during the end-of-tournament party. For information and registration, visit hoodrivertennistournament.eventbrite.com.