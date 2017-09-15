Thanks, Firefighters

Signs thanking firefighters and first responders are cropping up all over the valley on church buildings, storefronts and yards. A few such signs: A banner in front of Immanuel Lutheran, a sign in a Shortt Supply window, and a sampling of those lining the chain link fence at the Hood River County Fairgrounds, which is serving as incident base.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment