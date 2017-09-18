Evacuations lifted for all Hood River Valley: Based on the current weather patterns and related changes in fire behavior, the Hood River County Sheriff's Office is downgrading evacuation levels for the valley. Note that the west end of the county, including Cascade Locks, remains under a Level One (Get Ready) notice.

From the sheriff's office:

The Hood River Valley will have all evacuation levels lifted. This means zones A4b, A5, A6, A7, B4, B5, B6 and B7 return to normal, pre-fire status. Due to the flash flood advisory for the Interstate 84 corridor, exit 56 all the way west to the county line will remain on Level One notice. This means that the Cascade Locks area, as well as Wyeth and Viento, need to remain ready for the possibility of evacuation. Residents and travelers should also be aware of the potential dangers associated with the flash flood advisory. Vigilance should be maintained, as rocks, trees, and debris could threaten the roadway and some populated areas.

All evacuation notices for the public lands around Lost Lake are being lifted. However, all Hood River County forestlands, roads, and trails are closed, as are all U.S. Forest Service forest lands north of Mount Hood and west of Highway 35. Recreational use on these lands is prohibited. Anyone found in this area could face citation, and anyone who enters these areas in violation of the closure may not receive search and rescue assistance if needed.

The latest information on evacuation levels is still available at www.hoodriversheriff.com and their Facebook and Twitter pages. The information lines are 541-387-6911 (English) and 541-387-7080 (Spanish).