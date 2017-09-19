CGCC board launches president search

Board members at Columbia Gorge Community College this week selected a national search firm to lead the quest for a new president, meanwhile naming the college’s chief academic officer, Lori Ufford, as interim president for the institution.

Gold Hill Associates, the firm selected by board members Sept. 12, was among five search firms responding to the board’s invitation for proposals. The firm is composed of six principal associates based across the United States. Two of them, Dr. Walter Nolte and Dr. Preston Pulliams, would be assigned to the CGCC presidential search once an agreement is formalized. Dr. Nolte recently retired as president of Casper College, Wyo. Dr. Pulliams, the owner of Gold Hill Associates, was president of Portland Community College from 2004-13.

During Pulliams’ presidency at PCC, he worked closely with Dr. Frank Toda, CGCC’s outgoing president, in CGCC’s successful quest for independent accreditation. Toda resigned last month, with his final day coming Sept. 29.

Columbia Gorge Community College had been accredited through PCC since its founding in 1977. The college board selected Gold Hill based in part on Pulliams’ own familiarity with CGCC’s history.

The presidential search begins immediately, with the goal of selecting a new president by mid-summer 2018. A local search committee representing college faculty, staff, students, foundation and community at large will help guide the process.

As interim president, Ufford will lead the institution until selection of Toda’s successor next summer. Ufford joined CGCC as an academic adviser in 2001.

She directed student advising and career services from 2006 to 2012, when she became chief student services officer.