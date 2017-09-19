Entertainment Update for Sept. 20 edition

Lesley & Kerry at White Buffalo

Lesley Saunders and Kerry Williams perform at the White Buffalo on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. Saunders, guitar/vocals, brings acoustic rock and ballads to the Buffalo stage. Williams, mandolin, adds tight harmonies and stellar solos. White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5534.

Steve Hale at The Pines

Coming up at The Pines:

Steve Hale, Friday, Sept. 22, 6-9 p.m.

“A singer/songwriter with a soul edge. Steve delivers his brand of blue-eyed-soul-Americana-pop in the tradition of Bruno Mars, Daryl Hall, Sam Cooke and Bill Withers. His love for melody is woven deeply into the chordal fabric of his songs, making his music rich, sultry glowing and delicious.”

Squrl Presents: Johnny Nickolas & ‘Scrappy’ Jud Newcomb on Friday, Sept. 29 from 6-9 p.m.

Johnny’s music is full spectrum Americana. A rich gumbo of not just cool blues, but Cajun swing, folk, and rock-n-roll. Critics say Newcomb is a pillar of the Austin music scene. Tickets are $20 available for purchase at The Pines tasting room and Waucoma Bookstore.

‘Tangled Skirt’ opens Sept. 28

Judie Hanel directs “The Tangled Skirt,” starring Desiree Amyx-Mackintosh and Bruce Howard, and presented at River Daze Café, 202 Cascade Ave., in downtown Hood River. “This contemporary thriller walks a stylistic tightrope; a modern day tale of greed, need and deadly deeds that gives a nuanced nod to the smoky noirs of the past.” Performances will be held on Thursday, Sept. 28, Saturday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 1. All performances start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets available at the door or Waucoma Bookstore. $15 adults, $12 seniors and children under 15. Not recomended for children under 9 years old.

Moe Dixon at St. Peters

Singer-songwriter Moe Dixon returns to St. Peter’s Old Landmark Church on Friday, Sept. 22. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.; 7 p.m. show. Dixon specializes in finger-style and ragtime guitar, and his poetic songs and powerful vocals has garnered him a loyal northwest following. Tickets are $15 available in advance at Klindt’s Booksellers or at the door. Old St. Peter’s Landmark Church, Third and Lincoln streets, The Dalles.

Hops Fest rescheduled to Oct. 7

The Hood River County Chamber of Commerce has announced that it is moving the 2017 Hood River Hops Fest to Saturday, Oct. 7. (The annual festival was originally scheduled for Sept. 23). For more information on the Hood River Hops Fest, including the 2017 brewery lineup, visit hoodriver.org/hops-fest.

‘Feed the Dog’ plays Mosier

Hood River band Feed The Dogg plays the new Mosier Company venue in Mosier on Friday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. Mosier Company, 904 Second Ave., Mosier; 541-705-0302.

Freehugger plays Sept. 30

Locals Freehugger kick out the jams on Saturday, Sept. 30 at Kickstand Coffee in Hood River starting at 6:30 p.m. Expect originals, bluegrass, rock and blues. KickStand Coffee & Kitchen, 1235 State St., Hood River.

Hurricane Relief Concert Oct. 1

Grisha Krivchenia, a young Northwest composer/pianist, will perform a special Hurricane Relief Benefit Concert at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in The Dalles on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 3 p.m. Krivchenia completed his studies at Oberlin Conservatory, where he studied piano with Sedmara Rutstein and composition with Jeffrey Mumford. In 2007, Krivchenia founded the music program at Spring Street International School in Friday Harbor, Wash.



Krivchenia takes special interest in using art to amplify voices that might otherwise go unheard. He writes music in collaboration with hospice patients and recently completed a song cycle on texts by Syrian refugees.

The Hurricane Relief Concert at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is presented and sponsored by Gorge Community Music and Cascade Singers. All donations at the door will go to the Red Cross to help the victims of the hurricanes this season.

Smiley at Everybody’s

Tony Smiley, solo loop-ninja extraordinaire, returns to Everybody’s Brewing on Friday, Sept. 22 at 9:30 p.m. No cover charge, 21 and over only. Everybody’s Brewing, 151 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon, Wash.; 509-637-2774.

‘All you need is’ ... to come on the Magical History Tour

Join the fun on a twilight cruise with The Magical History Tour on the Columbia Gorge Sternwheeler, Friday, Oct. 6 from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Enjoy live music, an eclectic auction, light dinner buffet and door prizes all while benefiting the Friends of the Cascade Locks Historical Museum.

Boarding starts at 5:30 p.m., with the cruise starting at 6 p.m. The History Tour is made possible thanks to sponsorships by the Portland Spirit, Nestle Waters, The Eastwind Drive-In and the Columbia Gorge Lions of Cascade Locks.

Ticket information is available by calling Debora Lorang at 503-360-2866 or lorangfineart@embarqmail.com.

Cowboy music, poetry concert

Western musicians and cowboy poets from five western states will take the stage at the Bingen Theater on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 4 p.m.in a one-time only matinee. This is an opportunity to see a variety of award-winning entertainers sharing some of the best music and poetry from western culture. Admission is a suggested donation of $10.

The historic Bingen Theater will host this gathering of western musicians and poets. Performing: Janet Bailey, international singer/songwriter; Tom Swearingen, two-time National Finals Rodeo Cowboy Poetry Contest winner; Duane Nelson, poet; Barbara Nelson, Academy of Western Artists Western Female Singer of the Year; Lauralee Northcott, author/singer/ songwriter; Panhandle Cowboys, Idaho's favorite western duo; Lynn Kopelke, artist/poet/singer; Jim Aassen, Idaho's beloved cowboy singer; Notable Exceptions, Western Music Association Harmony Duo of the Year 2015; and many more.

Bingen Theater, 210 Oak St., Bingen, Wash.

Toney Rocks at HR Library

After a summer of writing new material and enjoying time at home in the desert, troubadour singer-songwriter Toney Rocks is taking to the highway for his autumn tour of the western United States. On Wednesday, Oct. 4, the Hood River Library presents Rocks for an intimate acoustic concert performing songs from his latest album, “No Road Too Long,” including the recent single “Run to the Night.”

“His music sits between folk, blues and rock with engaging songwriting with a show rich in diversity featuring his soulful singing supported by acoustic guitars, ukulele and piano.”

Entertainment listings can be e-mailed to jdrake@hoodrivernews.com.