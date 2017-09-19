Pet of the Week: Bojangles looking for an active family

Bojangles has been selected by volunteers as Adopt A Dog’s adoptable pet of the week, and he is ready for a home! Volunteers say this boy is a 62 pound, 2-year-old Husky/Lab mix (they think).

Bojangles is oh so happy all the time and loves being with people. He's an active dog who would love going to a family who can take him on hikes or any other kind of outdoor adventure.

And don't forget about fetch! Bo absolutely LOVES chasing a squeaky toy or tennis ball around.

He is very smart and learning more doggy manners every day with volunteers. He tends to pull on the leash, but they’re working with him. Bo would appreciate his future family to continue with his training.

This guy cannot go to a home with small animals, like rodents or rabbits, because he has a relatively high prey drive. Bojangles is current on shots, microchipped and neutered. The adoption fee for Bojangles is $205.

Adopt A Dog is run by a small group of volunteers, and, since many of the dogs are in foster, they ask that applications be turned in from the website (hoodriveradoptadog@gmail.com) ahead of time; they’ll be in touch to schedule a meet and greet and answer questions.

Adoption hours at Hukari Animal Shelter in Odell, 3910 Heron Drive, are Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, 9-11 a.m. They offer 24PetWatch microchips, which include free registration into the 24PetWatch pet recovery service.

For more information visit www.24petwatch.com, or call 1-866-597-2424.