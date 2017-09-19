Pick of the Week: Elks’ Oktoberfest returns Sept. 23

The second annual Hood River Elks Oktoberfest fills the parking lot at Third and Cascade, overlooking Industrial Way, from 5-10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23. There is no cover charge. The community is welcome, and the event is family-friendly.

Purchase tokens to enjoy a selection of local as well as German and German-style ales while sampling delicacies from food vendors on site including bratwurst, pretzels, and more. Event shirts will be available for purchase.

The Wasco Bros. will perform around 7 p.m., and costume contests are planned. Get out the lederhosen and Edelweis dress and win prizes, along with other giveaways. The raffle includes Rossignol skis and bindings. Record the moment at the Elks photo booth.

Firefighters and other responders who have helped with the Eagle Creek fire will be treated to their first beer token, Elks Exalted Ruler Gordon Leigh announced.