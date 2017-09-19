Readers are asked: What did you pack?

Evacuation time is over in Hood River County, at least for now.

Many Cascade Locks residents in Level Two and Three areas evacuated their homes because of the Eagle Creek fire, and last week folks in Level Two areas west of Hood River either evacuated voluntarily or were prepared to leave should Level Three take effect.

So the question is, “What did you pack?”

Tell us, in 100 words or less (yes, we’re asking you to carefully choose your words, too) what you took with you, or what were the priority items you had staged and ready to go.

As one local said, “It was an interesting thing to have to do — and kind of clarified what's important to me right now.”

Photos welcome, too (1-2MB, attachments); send your “What Did You Pack” to hrnews@hoodriver news.com. Depending on response, Hood River News will run the responses in the next two editions.