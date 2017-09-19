Sports Briefs for Sept. 20 edition

Upcoming HRV and Horizon games

The Eagles football team will travel to Bend this Friday, Sept. 22. They head into this game 2-0 and face a Lava Bear team that has gone 2-1 on the year. With all the cancellations to home games for the football team, they’ll only have two home games left, against Pendleton on Oct. 13 and Mountain View a week later Oct. 20. The Pendleton game is the homecoming football game for HRV and the game on Oct. 20 is the Hall of Fame and senior night game.

On Sept. 19, volleyball will play at home in their second league game as they welcome Hermiston (2-6). Then on Sept. 21, the girls will travel to The Dalles to face off against the Riverhawks in the first meeting between the two rivals.

Boys and girls soccer weren’t able to play home games last week and have rescheduled last weekend’s home doubleheader for Sept. 23 at Henderson Stadium, times TBD. Next home game for the boys is Sept. 19 against La Salle Prep. For the girls, their next home game is against Sam Barlow on Sept. 21.

Cross Country on Sept. 20 will host its annual Hood River "Skip Sparks" XC Festival.

Boys and Girls water polo will be back home on Sept. 21 against Gresham after they have played in three road games this past week. Girls start time is 6:30 p.m., boys at 7:30 p.m.

Horizon soccer is in action this week as they are on the road earlier in the week against Damascus Christian, Sept. 18. Their first home game of the season will be this Friday at 4:00 p.m. against Open Door Christian.

HRVHS Athletic Hall of Fame rescheduled

The 2017 HRVHS Athletics Hall of Fame has been rescheduled for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 20 -21. The event was supposed to take place on Sept. 8 at HRV’s home football game against Gresham with an awards banquet the following day, but because of the air quality it had to be rescheduled. Now the event will kick off during halftime of the home football game against Mountain View on Oct. 20 with the annual hat ceremony. The golf tournament on Oct. 21 is still to be determined, but the awards banquet will be held at Hood River Valley High School in the Commons at 6 p.m. with a social following at a site to be determined. Please RSVP to the HRVHS Athletic department.

Tennis tournament and celebration rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 30

Join others at Tsuruta Tennis Courts in Hood River on Sept. 30 from 3-8 p.m. for a fun-filled community tennis doubles mixer tournament and celebrate the resurfacing of the damaged court. Sign up and score points as an individual in this fun mix-and-match, round-robin-style doubles tournament. Proceeds go toward maintaining the community tennis courts. Registration includes tournament entry and prizes, as well as food and drinks during the end-of-tournament party. For information and registration, visit hoodrivertennistournament.eventbrite.com.