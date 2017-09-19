Thanks, Firefighters

Hood River band Bonneville Power Trio donated their talents, with audio and set up support from Ken Jacobs Productions and Paul Blackburn, to entertain the firefighters at the fire camp set up at Hood River County Fairgrounds in Odell. From left are Ryan McAlexander on bass, Tim Ortlieb on drums and Ben Bonham on guitar.
