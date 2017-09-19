0

Thanks, Firefighters

As of Tuesday, September 19, 2017

Hood River band Bonneville Power Trio donated their talents, with audio and set up support from Ken Jacobs Productions and Paul Blackburn, to entertain the firefighters at the fire camp set up at Hood River County Fairgrounds in Odell. From left are Ryan McAlexander on bass, Tim Ortlieb on drums and Ben Bonham on guitar.

Photo by Paul Blackburn

Bonneville Power Trio

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

Dog River Coffee, Hood River

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

Parkhurst Place Assisted Living

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

Along Country Club Road

﻿

﻿
