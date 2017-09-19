YESTERYEARS: Odell Sanitation District opens bids for new plant in 1967

1917 — 100 years ago

In a pamphlet entitled “The University and the Woman” the University of Oregon declares it to be the duty of all girls graduating from high school to attend college, if they can possibly do so.

While the complete returns from valley points have not yet been received, the registration of Hood River women for natural service Saturday counted to more than 200, according to Mrs. W.F. Rand, chairman of the local committee of the Woman’s Defense Council.

1927 — 90 years ago

The condition of the city pipe line between town and Tucker’s Spring was fully evidenced last week, when samples of the wooden pipe, taken out when repairs were made, were exhibited downtown. So rotten is the pipe that a finger can be poked through it with comparative ease, and one can well believe that it is only the pressure of the water within and the pressure of the soil without that is holding the pipe together in a number of places.

VERBATIM: City Power Line Hit by Wind, Tree Puts Hood River in Dark Commercial firms and residents of the Hood River business district were without power for about a half an hour Sunday when a wind-ripped tree branch in one part of town snapped a feeder power line at 201 Lover’s Lane Sunday evening. The tree jammed wires of the Pacific Power and Light company together, on the west side of town, sending a surge of power back through the system. Three feeder lines coming up the slope of Hood River at Lover’s Lane vibrated with the increased load, apparently swung together, and shorted, burring one in half. The spark ignited a small grass fire around the area that took city firemen an hour to quell. Forty members of the volunteer force went immediately to the scene, while the PP&L moved swiftly to de-energize the whole commercial line. When danger from ground shock was assured, the firemen moved into the blackened area to drown the flames before they could lick down the steep hills into Hood River. PP&L Manager Bill Sundby remarked that the business area feeder lines have carried power to the city without such incident for three years. “We weren’t able to measure the wind, but I’ve been told it was one of the strongest blows in recent years. “I heard about the tree fall and started for it in our two-way truck. Then I got the call that the power surge had burned the line at Lover’s Lane.” He said it took his men about 46 minutes to get service back to the city after the original power stoppage. They were prevented from immediate work on the damaged section by the fire, which spread quickly in the dry grass around the polls. — Hood River News, September 19, 1957

1937 — 80 years ago

There has been nothing reminiscent of the famous painting “September Morn,” in Hood River Valley the past week, for temperatures have been running close to record for this area, with a top of 93.5 on Tuesday of this week. Used to crisp mornings and comparatively cool days in the middle of September, not a few folks have been suffering from an ailment closely resembling spring fever and a number are leaving for the hills in the hope that a few days’ deer hunting will cure their ailments. Pear growers in all sections were on Wednesday regarding the increasing accumulation of fruit under their trees with misgivings, and while the loss is not yet serious, the prospect that the hot spell may be followed by wind is prompting growers to speed picking whenever practicable. Parkdale pear growers were joining their lower valley friends in their desire to get pears off the trees as early as possible.

1947 — 70 years ago

With the final adoption of Ordinance 894 by the city council Monday evening, it is now expected that calls for bids for swimming pool and park bonds, in the amount of $100,000, will be issued within a few days, according to City Recorder Wm. Sylvester. All legal details have now been met, and the call for bids for these bonds is now only a routine matter.

District Ranger Albert Wiesendanger, of the Columbia Gorge Ranger Station at Cascade Locks, announces that the Post Canyon guard station, 14 feet by 18 feet, and garage and woodshed combined, located one mile off Riordan Hill Road on Post Canyon spur road, is being offered for sale by the Mt. Hood National Forest. These buildings are surplus properties and are no longer needed by the Forest Service.

1957 — 60 years ago

Members of an Oregon State legislative committee will look at the transient worker facilities here Sept. 28 in a special tour. With George Annala, committee members from Hood River leading the group, information will be added to a state-wide report on transient conditions. The interim committee has toured most of the state. Mr. Annala urged growers, church officials, business men and others concerned with the migrant worker problem, to attend the tour.

1967 — 50 years ago

Days of the septic tank in Odell are numbered. Directors of the Odell Sanitation District have marked October 9 on the calendar as the bid opening date on $342,000 in the sewer construction bonds. The completed system will serve both the immediate Odell business and residential areas, and surrounding rural lands, with sewer service for the first time. Plans provide for construction of a sewage treatment plant at the intersection of Dethman Ridge Road and Tucker Road on land purchased from Wilfred Walter and Earl Ashbaugh.

1977 — 40 years ago

One of the oldest continuously-owned family businesses in Hood River has changed hands with the scheduled sale of Hackett Furniture to John Emerson and Ron Van Metre of J&R Furniture. Bob Hackett, owner of the longtime local firm, said the sale will be effective Sept. 24. The firm will close the week of Sept. 26 to Oct. 1 and will reopen for a quitting business sale Oct. 2. The sale marks the end of a family-operated business which would have celebrated its 51st year on Nov. 6. Emerson and Van Metre plan to continue operation of the store in conjunction with their present store. Name for the new store has not been selected, but current plans are to stress bedroom furniture, sleeper sofas and smaller items at the Oak Street location.

1987 — 30 years ago

Authorization was issued Monday for County Administrator Bob Montgomery to take steps towards forming a parks and recreation district in Hood River County. Details, such as area to be covered, finance provisions and administration remain to be worked out. The county commission directed Montgomery to move ahead with the plan after reviewing the recommendation of a committee selected to examine Hood River’s swimming pool problems. The committee concluded that if there is to be a solution, a special district is the way it can be achieved.

1997 — 20 years ago

A double-check of unopened ballots by county elections officials was needed before backers of the Hood River Fire Department’s levy could claim victory. City voters overwhelmingly approved the measure, which raises $600,000 for the purchase of two new vehicles for the department. The final vote in Tuesday’s mail-in election was 1,016 yes to 343 no. But while the measure passed by almost a 3-1 margin, it barely exceeded the threshold mandated by Ballot Measure 47, which requires a turnout of at least 50 percent of eligible voters for non-general election money measures. At first count Tuesday night, the measure had fallen just eight votes short of the 50 percent mark. The election department, however, checked all the ballots that had been returned as undeliverable and found many were for voters who had moved out of the city limits and were thus ineligible to vote in the election, which lowered the total number of eligible voters to 2,710 — enough to allow the measure to exceed the 50 percent margin.

2007 — 10 years ago

The Forest Service has begun the process on a plan to change travel and access on the Mt. Hood National Forest. The purpose is to establish and designate a system of roads, trails and areas for Off Highway Vehicles. Agency officials entered the first phase, the National Environmental Policy Act review, last month. A new travel management policy in 2005 created the need to update the OHV policy. The eventual decision will be used to prepare a motor vehicle use map, which should be published in 2009.

