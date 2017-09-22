CGWAN hosts voter registration events Tuesday

Columbia Gorge Women’s Action Network (CGWAN) will join more than 2,500 partners nationwide Tuesday in actively observing National Voter Registration Day.

Voter registration events will be at 3 p.m. Sept. 27 in White Salmon and Hood River as part of a massive 50-state effort to register thousands of voters.

The goal for this year’s annual National Voter Registration Day is to increase participation in the 2017 state and municipal elections across the country, CGWAN announced via press release. While national elections get the media attention, local elections in many ways have a more direct impact on people’s lives, influencing the quality of our roads and transit systems, the future of the schools our kids attend, and the safety of our communities noted Kirsten Dennis, co-founder of the Columbia Gorge Women’s Action Network. This fall, for example, voters in White Salmon will be electing candidates to the city council, school board, hospital board, and other important positions.

“It’s so important for Gorge residents to participate in their local elections,” Dennis said. “The quality of life in our communities is really determined at the local level.”

National Voter Registration Day is a nonpartisan, unofficial national holiday that counts on thousands of partners and volunteers across the political spectrum. Started in 2012, it is designed to create an annual moment when the entire nation focuses on registering Americans to exercise their most basic right—the right to vote.

CGWAN is a nonpartisan women’s activist organization formed in November 2016. More than 300 members in Washington and Oregon work locally to protect democracy, human rights for all, free and fair media, and a safe environment.

Americans can register to vote at hundreds of events across the nation and online at www.NationalVoterRegistrationDay.org.