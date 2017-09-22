Fun, or learning, or both: A week full of local events and activities

Looking for something to do this weekend — and beyond? This list offers a variety of options, from music and stories to gardening and after school activities.



• Sept. 22-23 — Merry Christmas, Strega Nona, 6-8 p.m. Sept. 22 and Sept. 23 from 10 to noon at Columbia Center for the Arts. Musical; adults/seniors, teens/young adult, children third grade and older. Will run in December.

• Sept. 23 — Hood River Farmers’ Market, 9-1 p.m. at Fifth and Columbia. Local food and craft vendors, children’s activities, live music, cooking demos, hot food vendors and more.

• Sept. 23 and 27 — Music Classes for Kids, 9 a.m. at Cutie Pie, downtown Hood River. Play instruments and sing along with Miss Beth. $10 per family; come any time. For children ages 0-5. For more info contact Beth Rago, 510-778-3100.

• Sept. 23 — Underwood Community Gardens Children’s Program, 10-11:30 a.m. at the Underwood Community Center, Underwood. “It’s a Wrap: Garden Cleanup and Savings.” For children ages 7-12. Parent supervision required. More at underwoodcommunitygardens.ucg@gmail.com.

• Sept. 23 — Storytime at the Cascade Locks Library, 11-11:30 a.m. Free, all ages welcome.

• Sept. 24 — Mosier Farmers’ Market, 4-7 p.m. at the corner of Highway 30 and Center Street (next to Mosier School). Live music and other activities. More at www.gorgegrown.com.

• Sept. 25 — Fun with Fluency, 11 a.m. at KidSense Pediatric Therapy Center. Information and techniques to support children struggling to produce smooth speech. Most appropriate for parents and caregivers of children 2 and a half and under. Free; drop-ins welcome but registration preferred at 541-386-0009 or kidsensepatientcare.gmail.com.

• Sept. 26 — Afterschool Magic the Gathering for Kids, 4 p.m. at Hood River Hobbies. Learn to play, deepen your strategy and deck building skills, play with other kids. $20 for the month of September (4 sessions). Parents must register kids age 8-14. More at www. hoodriverhobbies.com.

• Through Sept. 27 — Thank You Cards for Firefighters at Parkhurst Place Assisted Living. Cards in the library and well-wishers may sign as many as they’d like.

• Sept. 27 — Pokémon Club, 4 p.m. at Hood River Hobbies. $5. Learn to play, learn strategies, play with other kids. Parents must register kids age 7-14. More at www. hoodriverhobbies.com.

• Sept. 28 — Storytime at the Hood River Library, 10:30 a.m. For babies/toddlers and “big kids.”

• Sept. 28 — Fun with Fluency, 5 p.m. at KidSense Pediatric Therapy Center. (See details above.)

• Sept. 30 — Mushroom Lecture and Forage sponsored by Cascade Mountain School. With Michael Beug. Bring a sack lunch. All ages welcome. More info or register at www. cascademountainschool.org.

• Sept. 30 — Teen Movie Night: Wonder Woman, 4-7 p.m. at the Hood River Library. For teens and tweens. Popcorn and world-saving adventure. Free.

For those wanting to help teens

• Sept. 26 — ASPIRE Training, 7 p.m. at the HRVHS computer lab. Second session for new volunteers, but returning volunteers also encouraged to attend. Sign up at 541-387-5034 or lisa.roberts@hood-river.k12.or.us.