The West Columbia Gorge Chamber of Commerce is hosting the third annual Fall Festival of the Arts event Sept. 23-24 at Glenn Otto Park in Troutdale from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. This juried event of 40-60 artists is free and includes Hood River ceramicist Rebecca Brochu among the artists.

Enjoy music, food, craft beer and wine or visit booths with pottery, metal works, sculptures and more.

A pavilion for young aspiring artists will also be a festival highlight. Local area students and communities in evacuation Levels Three, Two or One for the Eagle Creek fire were invited to submit art, writing or photography works which will be displayed in “The HeART of Our Gorge” booth at the festival. Proceeds from the event benefit local volunteer firefighters.

“The Chamber’s main goal is and always will be to support and strengthen Gorge communities,” said Karen Young, executive director of the West Columbia Gorge Chamber. “It is our obligation to recognize what our local communities are facing with the severe impact of the Eagle Creek fire and assist in a contributory way. As we support the local artists in our community, we also are making a conscious effort to support the admirable volunteer firefighters who are helping to save lives, businesses, homes, land and wildlife in our communities with the proceeds from this event.”

She said patronizing local businesses is one way people can support the Gorge communities in this time of need.

“Our thoughts are with Cascade Locks and our other communities directly impacted by the fire, as well as the amazing firefighters working tirelessly in the Gorge. As soon as communities like Cascade Locks and Corbett are accessible, we encourage everyone to support these impacted communities by patronizing local businesses.

“In the meantime, festival goers are encouraged to help continue to strengthen Gorge communities by visiting local restaurants and galleries and exploring wineries, brew pubs and shops that are open in Troutdale, Wood Village and Fairview,” said Young.

For more information about the festival, visit www. fallfestivalofthearts.com.