Indian Creek Road cell tower hearing continues Tuesday

Hood River County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing concerning a proposed cell tower near Hood River Valley High School on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. at the County Business Administration building conference room, 601 State St.

The board will discuss a Land Use Board of Appeals remand that found errors in the county’s 2016 decision to approve the 100-foot Verizon Wireless cell tower along Indian Creek Road.

It will be a follow-up to a hearing the panel held Monday, in which opponents and a proponent of the plan testified.

Rebecca Rawson, the appellant and neighboring property owner, and attorney Ann Oldfather made legal arguments against the tower. Phil Grillo, Verizon representative, refuted the challenges and voiced support for the Hood River County Planning Department’s decision approving the tower.

At Tuesday’s session, commissioners are expected to take up a handful of issues or “assignments of error” LUBA identified when it issued a decision on an appeal of the cell tower in March.