Monday in CL: Fire recovery information presented at Port Pavilion

Fire recovery: What happens next?

For businesses in the Gorge affected by the Eagle Creek fire, information and resources are available, and state and local agencies are working to pull them together in ways they can be used.

On Monday, an information fair happens at Cascade Locks’ Port Pavilion from 9-11 a.m. to provide in person access to businesses and individuals and for agencies to gain further input on community needs.

Each service provider plans to provide 2-3 minutes description of their services. Afterwards, tables will be set up around the room for businesses to access services.

Confirmed service providers and partners attending the fair are:



• Hood River Emergency Management (talk about SBA program)

• Small Business Development Center (technical assistance)

• Business Oregon (business finance and technical assistance)

• The Mid-Columbia Economic Development District and Oregon/Washington Investment Board (business finance and technical assistance)

• The Department of Consumer and Business Services (technical assistance in working with private insurance providers)

• Oregon Employment Department (assistance in getting employees access to benefits/workshare)

• City of Cascade Locks Port of Cascade Locks

• Travel Oregon/Hood Gorge (Tourism/marketing)