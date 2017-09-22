Oktoberfest is Sept. 23

The second annual Hood River Elks Oktoberfest fills the parking lot at Third and Cascade, overlooking Industrial Way, from 5-10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23. There is no cover charge. The community is welcome, and the event is family-friendly.

Purchase tokens to enjoy a selection of local as well as German and German-style ales while sampling delicacies from food vendors on site including bratwurst, pretzels, and more. Cathedral Ridge Winery will pour reds and whites. Event shirts will be available for purchase.

The Wasco Bros. will perform, and costume contests are planned once again. Get out the lederhosen and Edelweis dress and win prizes, including a set of Rossignol skis and bindings, along with other giveaways. Record the moment at the Elks photo booth.

Firefighters and other responders who have helped with the Eagle Creek fire will be treated to their first beer token, Elks Exalted Ruler Gordon Leigh announced.