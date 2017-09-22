‘Rosencrantz and Guildenstern’ Sunday

The Columbia Center for the Arts has rescheduled the showing of the National Theater Live broadcast “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern,” starring Daniel Radcliffe (“Harry Potter”), Joshua McGuire (“The Hour”) and David Haig (“Four Weddings and a Funeral”), for Sunday, Sept. 24 at noon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors and students. Purchase tickets online at columbiaarts.org, in the Columbia Arts Gallery at 215 Cascade in Hood River, or at Waucoma Bookstore. Group tickets available for groups of 10 or more are available at events@columbiaarts.org.
