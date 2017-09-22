Summer of Smoke

Photo by Susan Crowley

Susan Crowley’s early-September image of a kiteboarder on the Hood River Sandbar invokes the pervasive impacts of the Eagle Creek fire. For many, summer was the season of smoke, between the weeks of a choking pall that crept down from British Columbia in July and August to the lingering Indian Creek fire that erupted in August and then merged in September with the Eagle Creek fire, still burning an estimated 48,668 acres, and approximately 46 percent contained.