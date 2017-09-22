0

Thank you, firefighters

By Kirby Neumann-Rea

As of Friday, September 22, 2017

More images of community appreciation expressed to firefighters and first responders: Charburger Restaurant, a private vehicle on the Heights, and Hood River Seventh Day Adventist’s signboard on Cascade Avenue.

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

Charburger Restaurant

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

A private vehicle on the Heights

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

Hood River Seventh Day Adventist’s signboard on Cascade Avenue

