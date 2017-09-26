Entertainment Update for Sept. 27 edition

Open Mic at the White Buffalo

On Thursday, Sept. 28, it's "Open Mic" on the White Buffalo patio hosted by John Cyparski, plus "Willy & Me." Sign-up begins at 6 p.m. Music starts at 6:30 p.m. Come out to play and dance. The White Buffalo Wine Bar & Bistro, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River.

Harvest Moon walk Oct. 5

Columbia Gorge Discovery Center hosts a free Harvest Moon celebration Thursday, Oct. 5 at 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles. Meet at 6 p.m. in front of the museum. Take a walk on the Riverfront Trail with USDA Forest Service Ranger Alyssa Thornburg or use your camera to “shoot the moon” with photographer Michael McKeag of Rose City Astronomers (weather permitting). For information call 541-296-8600 ext. 201, or visit www.gorgediscovery.org.

‘Phat Pack’ trio performs Oct. 2

The Mid-Columbia Community Concert Association brings to the The Dalles High School stage the men’s trio Phat Pack on Oct. 2. Together, Broadway singers Bruce Ewing, Kevan Patriquin and Randal Packer create harmonies; separately, they lead audiences on journeys through their offstage lives and onstage loves, punctuated by music and photos.

Along with their pianist, they perform music from Broadway, Americana and original songs. The show starts at 7 p.m.

Individual concert tickets are available at the door, at Lines of Designs and Klindt’s Booksellers in The Dalles. Single ticket prices may be applied to a season’s ticket for this and the remaining concerts. Check the MCCCA website for information on the remainder 2017-2018 concerts, to purchase a ticket or subscribe for the reminder of the season. For more information, visit WWW.MCCCA.info.

Rezurectors at Sandbar Cafe

The Rezurectors will play the last-day party at the Sandbar Cafe (Hood River Waterfront) on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 4-6 p.m. “Bringing back a few good tunes, the Rezurectors Band from Hood River play ‘70s folk rock mixed with a few originals, featuring Paul Thompson on bass, Dan Ropek on rythm guitar, Chuck Haynie on banjo, Travis Chapman on percussion, and Dana Love on mandolin.”

Paladins at Double Mountain

If blues/rockabilly is your thing, make time for The Paladins, a San Diego trio that has been chugging away since 1980. The trio makes a stop at Double Mountain on Friday, Sept. 29; music starts at 8:30 p.m.“With nine full length studio records, and three live albums, the group has built a solid reputation as one of America's hardest-working and best live bands.” Double Mountain Brewery, 8 Fourth St., Hood River; 541-387-0042.

Magical History Tour benefits CL Musuem

The Magical History Tour on the Columbia Gorge Sternwheeler happens Friday, Oct. 6 from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Live music, eclectic auction, dinner buffet and door prizes; befefits Friends of the Cascade Locks Historical Museum. Boarding starts at 5:30 p.m.

The History Tour is made possible thanks to sponsorships by the Portland Spirit, Nestle Waters, The Eastwind Drive-In and the Columbia Gorge Lions of Cascade Locks. Ticket information is available by calling Debora Lorang at 503-360-2866 or lorangfineart @embarqmail.com.

‘Take Two,’ more at Zim’s

Coming up at Zim’s: Sept. 26 — Al & Kenny’s Tuesday Night Taps and Tunes 7-9 p.m.; Sept. 29 — Take Two with Ted Horwitz, 7-10 p.m.; Sept. 30 — Howlin’ Woods with Jeff Carrell, Kenny Olsen and Jeff Minick, 7-10 p.m. Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E 2nd St., The Dalles, 541-296-2368.

