Gorge news in brief: Sept. 27

Man shot in I-84 encounter with deputy

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say shots were fired and a man was wounded when a sheriff's deputy in Eastern Oregon stopped to help a disabled vehicle on Interstate 84.

Oregon State Police say the incident happened shortly before 2 a.m. Friday near the Boardman exit. The agency says the Morrow County deputy who stopped to help the westbound vehicle was met by a 26-year-old man with a firearm. Police identified the man Friday night as Efren Hurtado Jr. of Boardman.

Shots were fired, and Hurtado Jr. was taken to a hospital with an apparent gunshot wound. Police say his injuries as of Friday night were not considered life threatening and that he was in stable condition.

The deputy was not hurt.

The Oregon State Police and Morrow County District Attorney's Office are leading the investigation.

Two arrested in poaching bust

Two boaters on the Deschutes River were arrested Sept. 18 for illegal fishing activities.

Lane Meanus, 26, and Ashley Leslie, 24, both of Celilo Village, were arrested on multiple charges.

Meanus was lodged at NORCOR on charges of commercial fishing closed waters and was also cited for operating a vessel without required lighting.

Leslie was given criminal citations for commercial fishing closed waters and taking fish without tribal identification on person.

According to a press release by the Oregon State Police, the couple was taken into custody following a nighttime river patrol. Troopers were responding to numerous complaints on illegal gillnetting on the Columbia River at its confluence with the Deschutes.

Smith Rock holds free lecture series

The Smith Rock State Park in Central Oregon will host its 15th annual Oregon Archaeology Celebration (OAC) lecture series in October.

The Friday evening presentations will take place at Smith’s Welcome Center, 10087 N.E. Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne.

The free talks are open to the public. Day-use parking is $5. Annual parking passes for 12- or 24-months are available.