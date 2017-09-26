Letters to the Editor for Sept. 27 edition

Fight Walden bill

Greg Walden once again is siding with corporate interests by ignoring science and attempting to turn our Eagle Creek fire into corporate profits.

The science is clear: logging the burned timbers will materially harm the fragile landscape, increasing the risk of landslides and intrusion of invasive species while delaying the natural recovery. But what do you expect from someone so deeply entrenched in corruption and legalized bribery that he continues to push to repeal the ACA and strip me and millions of others from our health insurance?

Everyone needs to call this corporate shill at 202-225-6730 and demand he not gut the Endangered Species Act. Just leave the forest alone. Just leave our health care alone. Just leave.

David Michalek

Hood River

Keep CGCC Japanese classes

I am quite bummed to learn that Columbia Gorge Community College has removed Japanese Language from their classes this year. These classes (back when two-year levels were offered) brought me much joy as someone who wanted to learn the language since I was in grade school. Sensei Yukari Birkett was so passionate for the language and her students and it is because of her and the classes that I am involved with Hood River-Tsuruta Sister City and The Dalles Sister Cities Association. I am grateful that the class was available for as long as it was but saddened to see it go. I think it was very important for the history of our area and although the interest may have been small, it was strong. I hope someday the classes come back to CGCC so that more students can receive the benefits I did and so many others.

Katie Paul

The Dalles

Standing for America

I am very proud of one NFL player. His name is Alejandro Villanueva of the Pittsburgh Steelers franchise. This man is a former captain in the Army and ex-Ranger who did three tours in Afghanistan.

He was the ONLY player from his entire team to come out of their locker room to hear the National Anthem being played. That is character.

Character to stand up for America with all her faults and good deeds alike. It is important to understand Alejandro is an offensive lineman. It is his job to help move the football forward. His team fumbled the ball, but he scored admiration points with this football fan. Yes, I like America.

Scott Haanstad

The Dalles

‘Murder by Legislation’

Senators Graham and Cassady are leading the Republican Senate’s last-ditch charge to destroy Obamacare. It is the most harmful effort yet. Upwards of 32 million people would be losing their health care. With the loss of affordable insurance, along with pre-existing conditions, it is projected that many will die, and many more will lose necessary care with the loss of Medicaid. Why should one person die or lose care, let alone the many? This Congress is traitorous. This is murder by legislation!

Are these honest senators, when they deliberately create legislation to legally steal huge funds from needed health care programs to provide huge tax reductions to the billionaires? Or are they cowardly senators, why bend to the likes of the Koch brothers’ threats to withhold campaign conations if Obamacare is not killed? Obviously, they are not concerned about serving you and me. Ironically, whose money are they distributing? Ours!

The national disaster hits home in District 2 in Oregon. Greg Walden is a co-author of Trumpcare. Walden votes lock-step with the Trump agenda. If the senate passes the latest bill, Speaker Paul Ryan’s promise to the Senate is, “You pass it. We pass it.” Walden will vote once again to demonstrate he does not care about his constituents’ health and welfare. It is time we vote him out of the House in 2018.

Like everyone in my senior village, insurance is our most important issue. In my case, I am 85 years old, and have had three recent aneurysm operations. With this pre-exiting condition, it feels like I’m in front of Graham and Cassady’s firing squad and nobody gives a damn.

It is time we got mad. It is time we understood that democracy is a “hands-on” sport, not a spectator sport. It is time we understood the problem in Congress is solved only by us getting off the couch and into positive action — not just during a crisis, but every day.

Leif Hatlestad

Rogue River

Gun checks to stop the cycle

I turn on my computer news with a feeling of dread these days. Like, “What awful thing has happened today?” My apprehension is usually justified.

This morning, for example, I read a headline about the Tennessee church shooting. Half an hour later, there was no mention of it, so I looked it up on Google to get details. “Only” one woman had been killed. Several people were wounded. The gunman has been captured.

Why am I writing this? Because I am appalled to report that even I was not very horrified at this tragedy. It has become commonplace. I found myself thinking, “It could have been worse.” Well, for the family of that one woman, it is already worse. The wounded will suffer great pain and suffering. And the newscasters don’t say much about it because it’s not BAD enough?

People keep getting shot down, and guns keep getting sold to doubtful individuals. It is an endless cycle of violence which will only abate when thorough background checks are required for all gun purchasers and owners.

Wendy Best

Parkdale