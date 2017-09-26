National Merit nominates HRVHS seniors

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) has named Hood River Valley High School seniors Brynnan Burns, Levi Geller, Katherine McElderry, Carson Orr and Ella Rand as Commended Students in the 2017 National Merit Scholarship Program, HRVHS principal Rich Polkinghorn announced.

A letter of Commendation from the school and NMSC, which conducts the program has been presented to these seniors.

“The young men and women being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” an NMSC spokesperson said in a press release.



About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Although this group of seniors will not continue in the 2018 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended students placed among the top 5 percent of the more than 1.6 million students who entered the 2018 competition by taking the 2016 Preliminary SAT (PSAT.)

“I am proud of what our students have accomplished,” Polkinghorn said. “Being a Commended Student is a testament to their hard work and the dedication they have put into their education.”

National Merit Scholarship winners of 2018 will be announced in four nationwide news releases beginning in April and concluding in July. These scholarship recipients will join more than 308,000 other distinguished young people who have earned the Merit Scholar title.