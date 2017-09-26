Oregon state park closures eased

Corbett — A handful of state-managed trails are reopening after being closed due to the Eagle Creek Fire.

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department on Monday re-opened Dabney State Recreation Area, Portland Women's Forum State Scenic Viewpoint, Rooster Rock State Park and Starvation Creek State Park. The parks were closed because of the fire and the related closure of Interstate 84.

All state park major and historic structures withstood the fire according to Clay Courtright, park manager for the West Gorge Management Unit.

"We're grateful that Vista House still stands as well as other iconic features well-loved by Oregonians and visitors to our state," Courtright said.

Several parks remain closed until the all-clear signal is issued for staff to safely access and enter the properties, he added.

Park staff will take stock of possible fire damage to trails, vegetation, parking areas and minor structures.

The early review will “take time,” and the following parks will remain closed until they are safe for visitors:

Ainsworth State Park and campground

Benson State Recreation Area

Bridal Veil Falls State Scenic Viewpoint

Crown Point State Scenic Corridor

Dalton Point State Recreation Site

George W. Joseph State Natural Area

John B. Yeon State Scenic Corridor

Guy W. Talbot State Park

Shepperd's Dell State Natural Area

Viento State Park

West Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail

Opening dates for the above will be determined later.

Visit www.oregonstate-parks.org for the latest park opening information.

For smoke and air quality conditions, visit oregonsmoke.blogspot.com and for road closures, see www.trip-check.com.