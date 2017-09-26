Police Log, Aug. 21 to Sept. 5

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Aug. 23 — Eugene Street — Officer responded to a local residence for a welfare check on a female. A friend of the female believed she may have been in a domestic violence situation. City officers responded and spoke with the involved parties separately. The female and male denied domestic violence had occurred. On Aug. 24, the female called dispatch and wanted to report she was assaulted.

Aug. 26 — Second Street — The Dalles resident was issued a criminal citation to appear on the charge of assault IV.

Aug. 24 — Columbia Street — Hood River resident contacted regarding harassing text messages.

Aug. 27 — 12th Street — Harassment reported. A While Salmon male was cited for harassment.

Aug. 27 — Hood River — Officers were dispatched to a possible domestic at the Marina.

Aug. 31 — Hood River — Female reported being harassed.

Sept. 1 — Eugene Street — Hood River male arrested for assault and strangulation. He was lodged at NORCOR.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

Aug. 24 — West Cascade Avenue — A Hood River resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and two counts of unauthorized use of a credit card.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

Aug. 25 — Prospect Avenue, 2900 block — A Hood River resident reported damage to her fence. She believes someone attempted to get onto her property.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Aug. 24 — Hood River — A Spring, Texas, resident was arrested on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Sept. 1 — Hood River — A Fresno resident was arrested on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. BAC registered above the legal limit.

Sept. 4 — Hood River — Male cited and released for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

Aug. 28 — State Street, 1200 block — Officer took a report of a theft from a fake eBay site.

Aug. 30 — 22nd Street, 400 block — Officer took a report that a cell phone account had been opened fraudulently.

Sept. 4 — I-84 at milepost 63 — Transient male was arrested and lodged for fraudulent use of a credit card and theft III.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Aug. 21 — Second Street, 200 block — Hit and run reported to have resulted in damage to a vehicle estimated at over $1,100.

Aug. 24 — Second Street near Oak — Two car motor vehicle crash investigated. No injuries were reported.

Aug. 24 — May and 13th streets — Non-injury crash involving two motor vehicles reported. One of the drivers was cited for failing to obey a traffic control device.

Aug. 26 — Columbia and 13th — Officer responded to a two car, non-injury motor vehicle crash.

Aug. 29 — 12th and Pine streets — Officer responded to a two car, non-injury motor vehicle accident. The officer obtained information from both drivers. A DMV Oregon police traffic crash report was given to both drivers and they were advised to the time allowed to report to DMV.

Aug. 30 — Oak and 10th — Officer responded to a two car, non-injury motor vehicle accident. Officer obtained all information from the drivers. Both drivers were advised of the time allowed to file an accident report with DMV.

Aug. 31 — First Street near Oak — Officer dispatched to a non-injury motor vehicle crash.

Sept. 4 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Hood River male reported someone had struck his vehicle and left while he was at a shopping center.

Sept. 5 — Cascade Avenue, 2500 block — Hit and run that occurred Aug. 16 reported.

Sept. 5 — Hood River Toll Bridge — A commercial truck driver attempted to make a U-turn at the entrance of the Hood River Toll Bridge. The truck became jack knifed and in the process, broke a window at the toll booth.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Aug. 22 — Woods Court, 1600 block — City units received a call about a female who had a valid detainer for her arrest.

Aug. 23 — Cascade Avenue, 2000 block — Transient male arrested for an outstanding out of county warrant and lodged at NORCOR.

Aug. 25 — Hood River — Vehicle towed after the driver was found to have an active arrest warrant. The arrestee was ultimately released due to medical complications. On Aug. 27, she was arrested after being released from the hospital.

Aug. 28 — Hood River — Male arrested on a probation violation detainer.

Aug. 31 — Oak Street, 1500 block — Hood River male arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Aug. 31 — I-84 at exit 62 — Male arrested for an outstanding warrant after he was contacted for lying in the roadway. He was lodged at NORCOR.

Sept. 1 — 12th Street, 1800 block — A driver was arrested for a valid warrant out of Multnomah County during a traffic stop.

Sept. 2 — Cascade Avenue, 2000 block — Female arrested for a local warrant. Ultimately, she was cited and released at NORCOR.

Sept. 3 — I-84 near milepost 65 — Officer conducted a traffic stop. The female driver had an outstanding warrant in Clackamas County.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Aug. 21 — Ninth Court, 1600 block — Theft reported. Money and personal belongings were taken.

Aug. 22 — May Street, 400 block — Theft reported. The stolen items totaled over $700.

Aug. 23 — Second and Anchor Way — Stolen bike reported that occurred sometime overnight, when the reporting party was sleeping in their vehicle.

Aug. 24 — Seventh Street, 900 block — Hood River resident contacted regarding someone going through her vehicle overnight.

Aug. 25 — Lincoln Street, 1500 block — Officer made contact with a Washington resident who had her car rummaged through during the night. She reported that nothing was missing, but wanted to file a report.

Aug. 25 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft reported.

Aug. 28 — 12th Street, 1000 block — Officer received a walk-in report of thousands of dollars’ worth of gliding equipment being stolen.

Aug. 28 — Third Street, 100 block — Theft reported.

Aug. 30 — Cascade Avenue, 1300 block — Power washer reported as stolen between Aug. 15 and Aug. 23 while sitting outside a residence.

Sept. 2 — Second Street, 100 block —Wallet and cell phone reported as stolen from a local restaurant.

Sept. 2 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft reported in a parking lot.

Sept. 3 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Loss prevention contacted at a local store regarding a theft.

Sept. 4 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Cell phone reported as stolen.

Other:

Aug. 31 — Hood River — A White Salmon resident reported that she had lost her cell phone.

Sept. 3 — May Street, 900 block — Phone found at a school and turned over to police.